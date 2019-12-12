Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballerina Francesca Hayward leaps from stage to screen in 'Cats'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:36 IST
Ballerina Francesca Hayward leaps from stage to screen in 'Cats'
Image Credit: Twitter (@peterlindbergh)

British ballerina Francesca Hayward is getting ready to take a leap from stage to the silver screen, with a star turn in the film version of the musical "Cats" .

This holiday season, the Royal Ballet principal dancer will be appearing in a production of "Coppelia" at London's Royal Opera House. At the same time, in cinemas across the world, she will be appearing as the cat Victoria in the movie based on British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show.

The 27-year-old stars alongside Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden. "When I was younger I used to dance to lots of ballet videos ... but amongst my favorite videos would be 'Cats'," Hayward told Reuters in an interview.

"I would invite my friends round to play with me and I would put 'Cats' on and I would always be Victoria." Victoria has an expanded role in the film, in which the actors' faces are visible and their bodies are covered in computer-generated fur. Hayward will also be singing a new tune, "Beautiful Ghosts". The song, written by Swift and Lloyd Webber, was nominated for a Golden Globe on Monday.

"I've always had roles in my head ... that I thought I would get to play, maybe, possibly, but I have to say, I never really thought that I'd ever be Victoria since that's not in our ballet repertoire," Hayward said. "I found the singing really scary ... I had a very surreal day on set where they asked me to go to the music room and Taylor was there, and she basically sang me the solo that I would sing in the film ... And at the end of it, she said 'Is that OK?' I said: 'Yeah, that's OK. I'll do my best with it'."

Nairobi-born Hayward, who began dancing aged three, trained at the Royal Ballet School, graduating into the Company nearly 10 years ago. She has performed in "The Nutcracker", "Frankenstein", "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote" among others, and is also currently rehearsing for "Onegin". Hayward, who featured on the British Vogue "Forces for change" cover when Meghan, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, guest-edited the magazine's September issue, has also starred in a film version of "Romeo and Juliet" .

"On stage I have to amplify some of my emotions with my back or make something a little bit more obvious because my audience might be very far away from me, or very high up and find it harder to read what I'm trying to express," Hayward said. "On camera everything has to be sort of toned down a lot more but read very well."

The film hits cinemas globally from Dec. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greenpeace chief locked out of UN climate meet amid protests

Madrid, Dec 12 AFP Hours after sharing a podium at 196-nations climate talks with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the head of Greenpeace International found herself locked out of the building Wednesday along with hundreds of other observer...

Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the ...

Reports: Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner reportedly will take over as the interim head coach.Numerous reports indicated t...

Pacers rally in 4th to down Celtics

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana bench came up big in the fourth quarter to power the Pacers to a 122-117 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Indiana handed Boston just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019