Selena Gomez talks about traits she's looking for in a man

Selena Gomez revealed the traits she has been looking in a romantic partner when she stopped by a radio station on Monday. According to People, The U.K's Capital F.M radio show has a recurring segment in which guests can ask questions for the next guest, and 'Cats' star Jason Derulo was one of the guests before Gomez who had a question for her.

Derulo's question was about the singer's best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time? And how the star would like to be approached? "What's the best approach a man can give a woman for the first time?" Before sharing her advice, Gomez couldn't stop laughing. The 'Wolves' singer said that she had not been asked this question before. After which she revealed, that she likes first dates to be in a group setting.

The 'It Ain't me singer replied, "I like group situations," "So I find that that's what makes me comfortable if they're someone maybe I know of someone of I know." Gomez added that she likes to be approached in a "natural, organic way."

The crooner also added that she hopes whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name." She further added, "So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way. "Gomez said that she loves "genuine" people and that she can usually tell if a person approaching her has bad intentions.

"I feel like in the first five seconds I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing, and then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool," she continued. "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-Earth and cool." The star who is currently single is focussing on her music and has a new album titled 'Rare', the most honest music and she has called it the most honest album she's ever made. (ANI)

