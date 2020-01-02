Top anticipated action movies of 2020 - Fast & Furious 9, Mulan, Black Widow, much more

Welcome to New Year 2020!!! Your patience almost pays off. The year 2020 is set to release a ton of action movies in every month. Many action movies are officially confirmed for which we have been waiting for long to land in theatres and those films have always been in discussion. Now this is the time to reveal the names of some of those action movies. Devdiscourse considers those imminent films as 'top action movies' slated to be premiered in 2020.

Fast & Furious 9

The much-anticipated Fast &Furious 9 is one of the top action movies fans have been waiting for long. Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020. Directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey, Fast & Furious 9 is a sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious. The film will star Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and John Cena. The rapper Cardi B, Ozuna, Anna Sawai, Finn Cole and Vinnie Bennett have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

Mulan

The upcoming American war drama movie, Mulan is listed among top highly-anticipated action movies. Directed by Niki Caro, the imminent movie Mulan is based on the Chinese folklore 'The Ballad of Mulan'. The story of Mulan is about a Chinese warrior woman, Hua Mulan who lived during the Northern and Southern dynasties between 420 and 589 BCE. Her story was propagated through the 'Ballad of Mulan'. She is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. The beautiful English-Chinese actress, Liu Yifei plays the role of Hua Mulan in the movie. Other notable actors include Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, Jet Li, Tzi Ma to name a few. Mulan is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Mulan

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman and is the 9th installment in the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 will bring Gal Gadot over the screen playing the lead role named Diana Prince (or Wonder Woman). She is an immortal demigoddess, Amazon princess and warrior. Diana is the daughter of Hippolyta the Amazonian Queen of Themyscira, and the King of the Olympian Gods, Zeus. The renowned actors like Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will be present the movie. Other actors like Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked have been cast in undisclosed roles. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Wonder Woman

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is another highly anticipated action movie fans have been waiting for long. It is the sequel to Top Gun, the movie still remembered for creating massive hit in in 1986. The imminent movie will star Thomas Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film. The first trailer of Top Gun: Maverick was shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con on July 18, 2019. It received severe acclamations with many lauding Cruise's return to the series and some comparing it to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie got its second trailer on December 16, 2019. Top Gun: Maverick is slated to be released on June 26, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Top Gun

The King's Man

The King's Man is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated action spy movies of 2020. The imminent prequel to the Kingsman movie series previously had release date on November 15, 2019. Then it was pushed back first to February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020. Directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn with Karl Gajdusek, The King's Man will provide the viewers opportunity to watch the story of the fictional secret service organization called the Kingsman. This is said to be the planet's first independent intelligence agency. As a prequel to Kingsman film series, the imminent movie will take the spy franchise back to the origin of the organization although the trailer song has been taken from the golden era of heavy metal. Cast of The King's Man includes Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl to name a few.

Image Credit: YouTube / 20th Century Fox

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (released in 2019) and Kong: Skull Island (released in 2017). The film is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio. The 2019-movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters was given PG-13 rating for 'sequences of monster action, violence, and destruction and for some language' but this time Adam Wingard does not expect his upcoming movie will be any different. The actors in the imminent movie include Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González to name a few. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be premiered on November 20, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Godzilla

Black Widow

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is a much-anticipated top action movie of 2020 based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Lionsgate commenced the development of Black Widow movie in April 2004. But unfortunately, the project didn't move ahead and the film rights to the character reverted to Marvel Studios by June 2006. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (released in 2016), the protagonist, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past. The cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters to name a few. The character Taskmaster will be featured in the film. Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Black Widow

Tenet

Tenet is another much-anticipated upcoming action thriller movie of 2020 directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie is expected to fill every viewer with extravagant experience due to portrayal of severe actions, audacious works and many more things. The plot of Tenet is yet to be revealed. The cast of Tenet include John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan to name a few. Tenet is the fifth Nolan film to be released on July 17, 2020.

Image Credit: Facebook / Tenet - A Film by Christopher Nolan

