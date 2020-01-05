Sara Ali Khan goes underwater during her vacation in Maldives

Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently enjoying a vacation with her family in Maldives ticked an item off her bucket list on Sunday as she went underwater for deep-sea diving. The actor took to Instagram to share the pictures of her exploring the world under the sea with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"Deep Sea Diving. Fishies Vibing #bucketlist," the actor captioned her post indicating that the water sport has been on her bucket list for a long time. The actor has been sharing bouts of her dreamy vacation pictures looking drop-dead gorgeous in her perfectly styled bikinis.

On the work front, the Pataudi scion has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame 'Coolie No. 1' along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

