I've been here trying to get through for the longest time: Avinash Tiwary

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 13:43 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 13:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

After a long wait of 15 years, Avinash Tiwary first got recognition with Imtiaz Ali-backed "Laila Majnu" , but the actor says the struggle continues as there are still few people who support outsiders. Avinash made his Bollywood debut with "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" (2016) co-starring Barun Sobti and Shahana Goswami, the film had its world premiere at the 60th BFI London Film Festival and received positive critical acclaim.

He also played a negative role in megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer television show "Yudh" (2014). "I have been here, trying to get through for the longest time. It has been a difficult journey. I was depressed, I got up, fought it. Now my work is out there. (But) I am fighting the acknowledgment of existence. I am angsty about these things maybe a few years down the line, I will evolve. Right now it bothers me," Avinash told PTI.

The actor, 34, was most recently seen in Netflix anthology "Ghost Stories" , which got mixed to negative reviews. Avinash is a bit underwhelmed by the response to his performance, but he hopes things will change in the new year. "I have 'Ghost Stories' and every article mentions everyone but me, so step into my shoes and see how it feels. I feel loose. I am sure, with my work, I will get the love I desire and maybe within a year things will change and I will be a happier man," he added.

Talking about his never-ending struggle, Avinash said he was close to being part of three popular films "3 Idiots", "Kai Po Che!" and "Katti Batti" , the first two were blockbusters. "I started in 2003. I remember '3 Idiots' (2009) was being auditioned, there were eight boys in the room and the casting director said, three boys are going to make it. This was the third or fourth test. I do the test and next day I see Ranbir Kapoor was approached then eventually Aamir Khan did it. It was then made by Raju Hirani.

"I did test for 'Katti Batti' at that time UTV was doing it. I had started doing prep work for the film. Then 'Kai Po Che' was going to be produced by Excel Entertainment at one of a time, it was then called 'Ahmedabad'. I was doing Rajkummar Rao's part," he revealed. He added he was offered Yash Raj Films's "Qaidi Band" , Farhan Akhtar produced web-series "Inside Edge" and Imtiaz Ali presented "Laila Majnu" at the same time but only one happened.

Avinash said he is aware about the curiosity that surrounds a project with a recognized face or a star kid. "Popular names facilitate the film as it makes it easier because the audience comes to theatres. Marketing of these films becomes easy, there is curiosity about the film due to star kids, the film gets a better opening, so they give chance to a star kid.

"Very rarely someone will give a chance to a newcomer. People like us are fighting and we expect media to give us support and the same curiosity that is there for other artistes." He will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Hindi adaptation of "The Girl On The Train" and Anushka Sharma's upcoming production venture for Netflix titled "Bulbul".

In "The Girl on The Train", featuring Parineeti Chopra in lead, Avinash will be seen in a pivotal role. "It is a lovely script. Ribhu has adapted the book, so you can't call it a remake. It is coming out on May 8. 'Bulbul' is one film that will surprise everyone. It is a fantasy, period, family drama, with a hint of murder," he said.

