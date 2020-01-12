Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in 'Dheet Patange'
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is set to feature in the film "Dheet Patange", directed by Ravi Adhikari. Set against the backdrop of the 1983 World Cup, the movie follows four friends who are trying to make it big in their lives.
Chandan will play the role of a teacher who aspires to become a journalist. "'Dheet Patangey' is a very different film, it is a story about four friends and their journey towards making their dreams come true. Since it is a travel film, it has been shot across various breathtaking locations in India.
"It has been a treat working with our director Ravi. It was so much fun shooting, I am now looking forward to the release," the actor said in a statement. Produced by Adhikari Brothers, the film also stars Shivin Narang, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Priya Banerjee and Tillotama Shome.
It will release early this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandan Roy Sanyal
- India
- Shivin Narang
- Tillotama Shome
- Priya Banerjee
