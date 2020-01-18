Left Menu
Better Call Saul Season 5 to bring back Hank Schrader- Steven Gomez, Season 6 renewed

Better Call Saul Season 5 will be consisting of 10 episodes. The number of the episodes this time will be same like the previous seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul Season 5 now has an official release date. You will be happy to know that Better Call Saul has been renewed for Season 6. Read the texts below to get the latest updates.

While Better Call Saul Season 5 is yet to be premiered (in February), Season 6 has been renewed. But you will be disappointed to know that Season 6 will mark an end to the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will be consisting of 10 episodes. The number of episodes this time will be same as the previous seasons. It will have its premiere on February 23, 2020 and will run till April 20, 2020. The fifth season will also bring back some iconic characters from the original series that the viewers have not seen in some time.

The showrunner Vince Gilligan revealed during the panel at the Television Critics Association's press tour that Hank Schrader (played by Dean Norris) and his partner Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) would return in episodes three and four of the imminent season.

"Working with Dean and Michael again was a highlight of the season," said Breaking Bad director Vince Gilligan.

Here's the synopsis of Better Call Saul Season 5 episode 1 titled 'Magic Man' – Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim's tolerance of his new legal persona; Lalo searches for the mysterious Michael, only to discover a problem within his own operation.

"From Day 1 of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true. We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing," showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said.

During the completion of 2019, AMC released some official photographs for Better Call Saul Season 5 that clearly showed those actors who are set to reprise their roles. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito return from previous seasons as Mike Ehrmantraut, Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, Nacho Varga, Lalo Salamanca and Gus Fring respectively.

Never miss the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 5 on February 23, 2020 on AMC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

