The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 name changed, creator’s tweets on latest update

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 is a highly anticipated web television drama series. Since the Netflix series dropped its finale in 2018, horror lovers are always in a quest to know when the series will return for another season.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 is already confirmed with a title The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is going to be based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. For those fans and ghost lovers who are always in search of horror and mysteries shows and films, we have beautiful news after a long time.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 (or rather it should be called The Haunting of Bly Manor) will spin on a new story as the viewers are done with the story of Crain family, as told by the series creator, Mike Flanagan. In a recent tweet, Flanagan revealed that he is close to finish the filming of Season 2.

"Heading back to Vancouver to finish THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, and to start MIDNIGHT MASS. 2020 is already shaping up to be pretty damn busy... can't wait to show y'all what we're up to," the 41-year-old American filmmaker tweeted.

As far as cast members are concerned, The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 or The Haunting of Bly Manor will have plenty of familiar faces in entirely new roles. Everyone's favorite Victoria Pedretti was roped in recently to play the governess named Dani. She has received several praises and acclamations for her role as Eleanor Crain Vance aka Nell.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who was in Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House, already joined the second season. He will be featuring as a young charming man named Peter (a nearby resident of Dani) in the imminent season.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 or The Haunting of Bly Manor does not have an official release date. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Heading back to Vancouver to finish THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, and to start MIDNIGHT MASS. 2020 is already shaping up to be pretty damn busy... can't wait to show y'all what we're up to. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 4, 2020

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.