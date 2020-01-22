Left Menu
Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson's diagnosis
Image Credit: Twitter(@OzzyOsbourne )

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The musician was said he was "a lot better now" than he was in February 2019 as he appeared on the TV show "Good Morning America" with his wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Ozzy, 71, said. It all started last year after a fall and the health battle aggravated after his Parkinson's diagnosis, he said.

"I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves... I'm a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state," the vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath added. Sharon said her husband was diagnosed with "PRKN 2".

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day," she said. Ozzy said he detested being at home and doing nothing.

"Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job. And so when I see my wife goin' to work, my kids goin' to work, everybody's doing - tryin' to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can't contribute to my family," he said. The singer-songwriter said his fans have been a good source of support during the ordeal.

"They're my air. I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them," Ozzy said. He added in wake of his recent single "Ordinary Man," the singer plans to get back to performing.

"I wanna see my people. I miss them so much," he said.

