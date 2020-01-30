Left Menu
Hope my report card also shows good Fridays: Kunal Kemmu

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 30-01-2020 16:55 IST
  Created: 30-01-2020 16:55 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu says he has reached a stage where he is hungry for good work and has kept his eyes and ears open to interesting films. Kunal, who started his career as a child actor before making his full-fledged debut with 2005's "Kalyug" , has featured in films like the "Golmaal" series, "Go Goa Gone" , and "Kalank".

"I will always keep my eyes and ears open to good scripts and keep doing work which makes sense to me. I hope the films do well and my report card also shows some good Fridays," Kunal told PTI. The actor said the "true success story" for him would be the day he is able to do the films he truly wants to do.

"Without facing the challenges of 'will we be able to mount this, will this sell, the recovery?" he added. The 36-year-old actor said the real challenge is waiting for a suitable film offer, a wait which can be both "frustrating and boring."

"Sometimes the wait can get longer than you had planned for, and that's when the test kicks in. My longest wait has been of nearly a year. "That gets tough. Then you are faced with a dilemma: do I do the next that has come my way or do I wait for the next best?"

This, Kunal said, is a tough spot to be in. "When you are in my position, where your report card comes every Friday, sometimes it isn't just box office but the kind of work you do which promises a longevity you will have here."

The actor is gearing up for the release of "Malang" , which reunites him with filmmaker Mohit Suri, 15 years after "Kalyug" . "Mohit and I became emotional when the first time he called action and cut on 'Malang' because it felt good to be back. There is so much nostalgia involved, how life was for us back then, how it has changed. There was a lot of bonding with him on set," he added.

After "Malang" , scheduled to release on February 7, the actor has "Go Goa Gone 2" and a biopic on lawyer Ram Jethmalani lined up.

