'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' cast tickle curiosity of audience

The cast members of -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- have taken to their social media accounts to share glimpses from the movie and behind the scenes of fun.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic-comedy is set to hit theatres on February 21.. Image Credit: ANI

The cast members of -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- have taken to their social media accounts to share glimpses from the movie and behind the scenes of fun. Actor Neena Gupta, who plays the role of Aman Tripath aka Jitendra Kumar's mother, took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a fun clip where lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana sings and entertains fellow cast and crew members.

Neena wrote along with the clips, "19 Days to Go Promo. Madness unleashes in just 19 more days! Here's some behind the scenes from the much-awaited #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan!" On the other hand, Ayushmann shared a fun clip where the personified Aman and Kartik (Ayushmann) chat on what looks like WhatsApp and doubt if Aman's father has sensed anything about their relationship. Ayushmann captioned the post as, "Pitaji ko sab pata hai, kahi yeh bhi toh nahi?"

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is the second instalment of Ayushmann's 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' where he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. The film, a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples -- an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

