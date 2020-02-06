Left Menu
FACTBOX-Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 05:27 IST
Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas, who is dead at 103: * Born Issur Danielovitch of Russian-Jewish ancestry in New York, Douglas had two bar mitzvahs - one at the traditional age of 13 and another at 83 when he reaffirmed his faith.

* Because he was only about 5-foot-9-inches tall (1.75 meters), Douglas often wore lifts in his shoes on screen. * He was to have starred with Sylvester Stallone in "First Blood," the initial movie in the Rambo series, but left after Stallone rejected his suggested script changes.

* A 1996 stroke left Douglas with slurred speech and damaged facial nerves. It did not, however, keep him from attending the Academy Awards ceremony two weeks later to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. * Douglas starred in a 1963 stage version of Ken Kesey's novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and tried to make a movie of the book. He could not find an interested studio but his son Michael finally got the film made in 1975.

* Douglas was 75 when he survived a helicopter crash that killed two other people. * President Jimmy Carter gave Douglas the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, in 1981. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Diane Craft)

