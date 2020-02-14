Billie Eilish drops 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on Friday. The news of Billie going to croon the theme song for the 25th instalment of the upcoming spy-thriller 'No Time to Die' has been the talk of the town ever since she was signed to sing the song.

The 18-year-old singer dropped the news of the release of the song on Instagram and wrote: "No Time To Die" OUT NOWWWWWW." Her followers gave a considerable amount of positive comments for the song.

The four-minute-three-second long audio begins on a slow tone, and just a minute into the song, the singer takes the high pitch. Supported by the background orchestra later, the song gives the ultimate Bond touch. The song includes legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

The official Bond handle on Instagram also announced of Billie's performance of the song at the 2020 Brit Awards in London on February 18. "No Time To Die" by @billieeilish - the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @brits on 18 Feb accompanied by @finneas, @hanszimmer and @johnnymarrgram #NoTimeToDie #Bond25," the caption read.

The star who made history in this year's Grammy is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme. (ANI)

