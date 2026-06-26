New York Rent Freeze: A Victory for Tenants and a Political Win for Mayor Mamdani

A New York City Housing Board Voted On Thursday To Freeze The Rents For About One Million Regulated Apartments For Up To Two Years

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted on Thursday to freeze rents for about one million regulated apartments, fulfilling a campaign promise by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The vote, with a 7-1 majority, set rent increases at zero for both one- and two-year leases starting in October, sparking celebrations among tenants who gathered to hear the decision.

Despite tenant cheers, the decision was met with criticism from landlord representatives, with one member resigning over claims of bias within the board.