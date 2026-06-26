New York Rent Freeze: A Victory for Tenants and a Political Win for Mayor Mamdani

A New York City housing board voted to freeze rents for one million regulated apartments, fulfilling Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign promise and providing relief to tenants. While this move was celebrated by many, it led to controversy and a resignation among board members, highlighting ongoing tensions between tenant needs and landlord concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A New York City Housing Board Voted On Thursday To Freeze The Rents For About One Million Regulated Apartments For Up To Two Years | Updated: 26-06-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 05:48 IST
New York Rent Freeze: A Victory for Tenants and a Political Win for Mayor Mamdani

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted on Thursday to freeze rents for about one million regulated apartments, fulfilling a campaign promise by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The vote, with a 7-1 majority, set rent increases at zero for both one- and two-year leases starting in October, sparking celebrations among tenants who gathered to hear the decision.

Despite tenant cheers, the decision was met with criticism from landlord representatives, with one member resigning over claims of bias within the board.

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