Lynn Cohen, Magda of 'Sex and the City', dead at 86

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@WillieGarson)

Veteran film and theatre actor Lynn Cohen, best known for playing the role of Magda on "Sex and the City" series, passed away at the age of 86. According to Deadline, the actor breathed her last on Friday. No cause of death was given in the announcement by her management company.

Lynn Cohen played Magda, the hired housekeeper/nanny who is a constant to one of the show's leads Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The actor also reprised her part in the two film versions -- "Sex and the City" (2008) and "Sex and the City 2" (2010) -- of the HBO series.

Lynn Cohen's television credits include recurring roles on the shows "Damages" , "Nurse Jackie" , "The Affair" , and "Law & Order". She also featured in guest roles on "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" , "God Friended Me" , and "Master of None" . On the big screen, she starred as former Israel Prime Minister Golda Meir in the Academy Award-nominated "Munich", directed by Steven Spielberg. She also featured in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" , "Across The Universe" , and "Vanya on 42nd Street", among others.

Her stage roles on Broadway include "Orpheus Descending" and "Ivanov". The actor was a regular in the New York Theater community and earned her Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations. She also earned the New Dramatists' Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award from Actor's Equity Association.

Lynn Cohen is survived by her spouse, Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

