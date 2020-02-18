Jeff Bridges illustrates children's book penned by daughter

Actor Jeff Bridges has illustrated his daughter Isabelle Bridges-Boesch's children's book "Daddy Daughter Day". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book will be released in October by Dark Horse Comics.

It focuses on Bridges-Boesch's childhood, when she declared that one day would be 'daddy daughter day', a routine that her family eagerly took part in. "When your kids are young, you can say, 'Hey, let’s play pretend, or play a game.’ When they’ve become adults, spending time together is often challenging. Everyone’s busy with their lives, with careers, with work. 'Daddy Daughter Day' gave my dear daughter Isabelle and I a reason to spend time together and have an adventure," Bridges said in a statement.

"This book has been inside of me for years. When I finally shared the idea with my dad, he was instantly supportive and agreed to do the illustrations," Bridges-Boesch added. "Daddy Daughter Day" will come out on October 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.