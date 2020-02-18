US singer John Legend tries on wife's hair extension

American singer John Legend tried to copy his wife's Chrissy Teigen's look by wearing her clip-on hair extension just for fun. Chrissy posted a snap with her husband on Instagram. The picture featured the couple sitting on a couch, where John dressed in casuals pouted for the camera.

"found this beauty from super bowl. washed this off around the 3rd quarter," read the post's caption. The post racked up more than 200,000 likes within a span of few hours and attracted comments from various followers and Hollywood personalities including American model Tess Holliday, who commented, "Something about John looks a little different... can't quite figure it out..."

A follower commented, "John is totally pulling it off." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.