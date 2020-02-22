Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC.

As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.

Their website is named sussexroyal.com and they applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pyjamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.

