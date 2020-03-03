Burundi: Isanganiro Radio Awards announce nominees for its eighth edition

The organizers of Burundi's annual Isanganiro Radio Awards have announced their list of nominees for the eighth edition of the event, according to a report by 'Music Africa'.

The awards ceremony will take place at the French Institute in Bujumbura on March 14 and the nomination list features 10 artists across different genres.

"In this edition of the Isanganiro Radio Awards we have nominated songs that were released between 2019 and 2020," the awards' chairperson, Christian Nsavye, told 'Music Africa'.

Nsavye said that unlike other awards, Isanganiro Radio Awards does not have many categories and the award is not categorized in genres as it is given just for the best song without dividing the art into different categories and genres. She added that the process of nomination is based on the vocal capability of the artist, message in the song, originality, production, and arrangement.

Below are the nominees:

'Vota Vota' – MB Data '

Umubabaro' – Sat-B

'Umbamwo' – Esther Nish and Kidum

'Ijambo' – Eden Banga

'Africa' – Natacha

'Sorry' – Vichou

'Bitumingi' – Esther Nish

'Oloha' – DJ Philbyte and B-Face

'Focus' – M Data

'Numva' – Double Jay

Radio Isanganiro is a private radio station in Burundi and broadcasts in the languages Kirundi, Swahili, and French. It was founded in 2002 by Burundi journalists from various ethnic origins.

