LA Fashion Week delayed due to coronavirus

Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) has been postponed amid coronvirus outbreak. The fashion gala, which was scheduled to take place from March 27 to 29, will now be rescheduled for a later date

"We have officially postponed L A Fashion Week due the the effects of the coronavirus as the health and safety of our designers, guests and staff are paramount over everything else. "Like many other organisations we will seek to reevaluate the situation as things progress in the coming weeks," a representative of the event said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter

Designer labels Elie Madi, Nicholas Mayfield, Gypsy Sport, Xiao Fen, Giannina Azar, CD Greene and Silent Panda will be showcasing at the LAFW. The novel coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.