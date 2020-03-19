Left Menu
Seo Ji Hye, Song Seung Heon on double date with Son Naeun, Lee Ji Hoon for new show

The cast includes Seo Ji Hye, Song Seung Heon, Son Naeun and Lee Ji Hoon and the first look of all characters has been revealed.

MBC is set to bring a new and exciting drama about heartbroken people who begin to find love again over food. The drama is being called "Shall We Eat Dinner Together?" inspired by a webtoon of the same name and similar theme but it is reportedly a working title.

The cast includes Seo Ji Hye, Song Seung Heon, Son Naeun and Lee Ji Hoon. Seo Ji Hye will play a popular producing director of a web channel and the name of her character would be Woo Do Hee, according to Soompi. Song Seung Heon will play Kim Hae Kyung, an intelligent psychiatrist and food psychologist who analyzes people by watching them eat.

Based on the pictures of these actors making rounds on social media, it is certain that they will have unparalleled on-screen chemistry. The pictures show both of them eating together (obviously).

Seo Ji Hye and Song Seung Heon seem like they would be experts when it comes to romance but they are reportedly still not over the trauma of their first loves in the show.

Lee Ji Hoon will reportedly be playing the role of a freelancer medical journalist who is also the ex-boyfriend of Woo Do Hee (Seo Ji Hye). Son Naeun will be playing Kim Hae Kyung's ex-girlfriend.

The first look of Lee Ji Hoon and Son Naeun has been revealed as well.

