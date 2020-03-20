Left Menu
Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan talks about social distancing, celebs hail PM Modi's address

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:53 IST
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took to social media to deliver a 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama' style monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Aaryan was not the only celebrity to talk about being cautious against the pandemic but stood out with his style. The actor, who shot to fame with his monologues, made a fervent appeal to his fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during an address to the nation on Thursday evening urged people to stay at home. The target of the actor's monologue where people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others. "It's not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won't stop," the actor said in his monologue. Aaryan said one should be ready as the virus spread could get bigger in the coming days. He also asked people to, at least, take American immunologist, Anthony Fauci, seriously, who has advised people to stay at home. "Don't party, don't travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other" was the advice from Aaryan. Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to applaud Prime Minister's statement on Janta curfew on Sunday. " I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!," megastar Bachchan tweeted. "Fellow Indians, Namaskar. A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew," Ajay Devgn tweeted. "The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honorable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest," said Hrithik. Akshay, whose film "Sooryavanshi"' has been pushed due to the coronavirus scare, also hailed the PM's speech. "An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let's all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing," he wrote. "Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation," Johar tweeted.

