Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood criticises Janata Curfew celebrations on streets: it's worrisome, stupid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:16 IST
Bollywood criticises Janata Curfew celebrations on streets: it's worrisome, stupid

Several Bollywood stars including actor Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur have criticised the way people "celebrated" janata curfew on streets on Sunday, defying social distancing as advised by the central government during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Janata Curfew was an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was meant to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The prime minister had urged people to come out to their doorsteps or balconies to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis.

However, soon social media was flooded with videos of people out on the streets, celebrating by banging plates, dancing, taking out rallies in huge numbers and even playing 'Corona Garba.' Taking to Twitter, Nimrat criticised the manner in which people handled the situation. "The attitude behind the circus that’s unfolded in so many parts of the country over 'celebrating' the end of #Covid19 is the exact reason why we should be so worried for India. Praying the price we pay for this utter embarrassment and horror isn’t irreversible and drastic," "The Lunchbox" star said. Sharing a video of children dancing on the streets, Richa tweeted, "Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew." Re-tweeting a thread of several videos of people celebrating on the streets, Sonam said, "Sharing because it’s tragically hilarious." A day after Janata Curfew, the prime minister on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Replying to PM's tweet, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Thank you sir. These people also need your scolding once." Filmmaker Karan Johar also underlined the importance of social distancing, by tweeting, "Stay apart or fall apart! Your choice! #IndiaFightsCorona" Actor Kritika Kamra tweeted that one must strictly stay at home as there is "nothing to celebrate". "Let’s make sure we don’t spread this to the elderly, vulnerable and underprivileged. And eventually, I really hope we come out of this as better people. We need to do better as a society. And vote for upliftment, inclusivity, equality," she tweeted. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 415 on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...

Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving licens...

Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough. Parole and furlough mean a temporary re...

Rahul targets Modi govt over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the governments decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreakThe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020