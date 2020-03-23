Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Modi for praising his unique monologue post on coronavirus

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently voiced awareness on the coronavirus spread in his unique styled monologue, on Monday extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing his efforts and re-tweeting the post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:49 IST
Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Modi for praising his unique monologue post on coronavirus
Actor Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently voiced awareness on the coronavirus spread in his unique styled monologue, on Monday extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing his efforts and re-tweeting the post. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his thankfulness and has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

'The 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh' posted a screenshot of PM Modi's tweet and wrote: "Thank you @narendramodi Sir Will keep reminding everyoneGARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHI CHALU HO GAYI HAIN#CoronaStopKaroNa " The monologue video in which the actor has used his fast style of delivering points was earlier re-tweeted by PM Modi by saying: "The young actors have something to say. Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona."

In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' star suggested the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily. He had also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...

49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22: Delhi Police

A total of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22 during the Janata Curfew, said the Delhi Police on Monday. As no manual fines were imposed yesterday, a total number of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed, said the Delhi Pol...

Shilpa Shetty has her 'minion mode on' during self-isolation period

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video on social media to tickle the netizens with a pinch of humour amid the self-isolation time in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old actor shared a TikTok video on Twitter where she is...

Rajasthan Patrika group invites entries for journalism award

The Rajasthan Patrika group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in the memory of its founder Karpoor Chandra KulishThe last date for sending online entries for the years 2018 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020