Bhula Dunga feat. Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill trending no. 1 on YouTube

The wait is finally over as the much-awaited and highly anticipated song Bhula Dunga featuring Big Boss' most beloved couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is finally out now. Sung by Darshan Raval the song was released today on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

One can imagine the craze of this reality TV couple that within a few hours of release the song started trending on YouTube and currently stands at number 1 spot. The chemistry between this power couple loved by the audience during their stint in Big Boss 13 and ever since the show ended fans were eager to watch them together onscreen again.

Fans are applauding the song and within 5 hours of its release, it managed to grab 4,615,297 views and 1 million likes. The audience loving the chemistry between their favourite duo and praising the composition of Dharshan Raval who did full justice with the song. Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma's impressive lyrics are making this song even more impactful.

The couple was one of the most celebrated from Big Boss Season 13 hosted by Salman Khan and it considered as the most popular season in the history breaking TRP records of all the previous seasons. While Shukla went on to take home winner's trophy, Gill immediately started featuring in another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow mate Paras Chabra.

