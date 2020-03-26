Left Menu
P!NK cuts her hair while drinking during coronavirus quarantine

American singer Pink decided to get creative and gave herself a haircut, which she unveiled in a social media post, revealing that she cut it herself after indulging in a few adult beverages.

P!NK. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Pink decided to get creative and gave herself a haircut, which she unveiled in a social media post, revealing that she cut it herself after indulging in a few adult beverages. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday sporting a brightly coloured beanie. She said, "Hey everybody, OK listen, this is my PSA ... I don't know how much you guys have been drinking in this whole quarantine thing, but I've decided to make it a sport, and I wanted to share something I did last night."

In the video, the 'Beautiful Trauma' singer who has been social distancing at home with her family joked that when she drinks alcohol, she gets "really, really brilliant ideas." "Last night, I got an idea: 'I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?'"

Pink is then seen pulling back her beanie, patch over her right ear. The 'Try' singer had also shaved her hair above her ears, but unevenly, so her left side was cut lower than the right. The singer asked fans what they thought about her new look.

"I think I'm looking pretty good. Am I giving you Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I don't know. I might try to fix it tonight," she said. Pink concluded the video by advising fans to stay safe by staying at home. (ANI)

