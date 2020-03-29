Actor Shilpa Shetty contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also urged people to do their bit in the fight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let's do our bit.@TheRajKundra& I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund," she tweeted. "Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia," she added.

Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Varun Dhawan. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1023 on Sunday inclduing 95 recoveries and 27 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.