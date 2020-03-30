Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Alan Merrill, songwriter of 'I love rock 'n' roll', dies at 69

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:37 IST
COVID-19: Alan Merrill, songwriter of 'I love rock 'n' roll', dies at 69

Musician-songwriter Alan Merrill has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69. The recording artiste died in New York Sunday, his daughter Laura Merrill confirmed the news on Facebook. "The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen," Laura Merrill wrote in her post Alan Merrill was born in the Bronx in New York City and went on to become a member of the band The Arrows along with drummer Paul Varley and guitarist Jake Hooker, reported Deadline.

As part of the music group, Alan Merrill wrote the hit number "I love rock 'n' roll", which released in 1975. The song would later become a chart topper for Joan Jett & The Blackhearts in 1982. Jett also took to social media to pay her homage to the songwriter.

"I’ve just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. "I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side," she wrote on Twitter. He also collaborated with Grammy Award-winning music producer Rick Derringer on three albums and in 1983, recorded a self-titled solo LP.

Alan Merrill also worked with singer Meat Loaf on many projects and was offered a role on the HBO series "Encyclopedia Brown" as Casey Sparkz in 1989. He continued to work through the late 1990s and 2000s and even took up a hosting stint on TV for the series "Across the Pond" for the MyJam Music Network..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus

Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from the coronavirus, becoming Japans first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of al...

PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullahs uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard....

Rugby Australia posts big losses, warns of 'significant cuts'

Rugby Australias alarming financial state heading into the coronavirus shutdown was revealed Monday with the organisation posting a near Aus10 million US6.0 million deficit, not helped by a hefty payment to the sacked Israel Folau. The 2019...

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Florida-based inhalation research centre

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has received an establishment inspection report EIR from the US health regulator for its inhalation research centre in Florida. The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA, betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020