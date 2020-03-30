BoJack Horseman Season 7 renewal update – What we know so far

When will BoJack Horseman Season 7 premiere? This is really a big question for adult animated series' fans who have been waiting for the update on the release of seventh season.

Since BoJack Horseman Season 6 dropped its finale on January 31, 2020, the demand for Season 7 has highly increased. The series accumulated severe praises from both audiences and critics during its run. It even won many accolades including 4 Critics' Choice Television Awards and 3 Annie Awards.

Now fans are highly expecting BoJack Horseman Season 7 to be renewed. But Netflix earlier announced that Season 6 would be the final season of the show. Thus, we can expect Season 7 not to be renewed.

The creator of the show, Raphael Bob-Waksberg confirmed that Netflix dropped BoJack Horseman so that the show can end properly. The show ran for a long time, thus it is not possible to continue for Netflix as many new series are coming these days.

BoJack Horseman Season 6 was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. The potential for a model new season was the talk of the town.

