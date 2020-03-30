Left Menu
Empire State Building partners with iHeartMedia for light-sound show amid COVID19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:39 IST
Empire State Building partners with iHeartMedia for light-sound show amid COVID19

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc and iHeartMedia have entered into a collaboration to reach out to people at home during the coronavirus pandemic through New York’s Z100’s radio waves and Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights. The event will see the iconic building light up the New York City skyline and ring with iHeartMedia’s Z100 with a light show synced to the modern era anthem of the city, singer Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind". The show, which kicked off on March 27, can be caught live on March 30, at 9.00 pm EST -- which is March 31, at 6.30 am IST. It will continue through April 2. The first responders, who are on the front lines during the ongoing global health crisis, will be honoured by Z100’s Elvis Duran who will kick off every light show at 8.55 pm EST (6.25 am IST). Duran will hold an interview with these people who are fighting against COVID-19 daily.

The Empire State Building and IHRT’s Z100 will also premiere new shows each Friday night. The announcement of a new music-to-light show that will premiere on April 3 EST (April 4 IST) and play nightly for one week will be made from time to time. "The Empire State Building has always served as an international symbol of hope, of challenges overcome, and of New York City itself. With iHeartRadio, the radio network of America, she provides comfort and inspiration to New Yorkers, America, and the world," Anthony E Malkin, Chairman and CEO, ESRT said in a statement.

"Our hope is to continue to provide some comfort to our listeners through the healing powers of music, as we show our country’s resilience and strength with a music-to-light show through New York icons Z100 and the Empire State Building," Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, added. The people are invited to join the conversation by posting a video of themselves to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio, while practising rules of social distancing and staying at home.

