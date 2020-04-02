Rachel Bloom gives birth to baby girl

Actor Rachel Bloom and producer Dan Gregor have become proud parents to their first child, a daughter. The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" co-creator and star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Bloom noted she was in the NICU during the coronavirus pandemic while her "dear friend", award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, was in a hospital 3,000 miles away. Schlesinger, who worked with the actor on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", passed away due to coronavirus complications at the age of 52 on Wednesday. "She's here. She's home," she shared her picture with the newborn. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," Bloom wrote in a bittersweet post.

She also expressed gratitude to the medical and healthcare workers who are directly "helping COVID patients like Adam". Bloom and Schlesinger recently collaborated on the score for a forthcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the 1990s sitcom, "The Nanny".

"... they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you," she added. The actor announced her pregnancy last year at the Creative Arts Emmys after she won her first Emmy for the song "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", with co-writers Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen.

