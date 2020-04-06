Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duran Duran’s bassist John Taylor tests coronavirus positive

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:41 IST
Duran Duran’s bassist John Taylor tests coronavirus positive

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has announced that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is on a road to recovery. In a Facebook post, the 59-year-old English musician revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 “three-weeks-ago” and has been self-quarantining as per medical protocol.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old -- I like to think I am -- or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19, but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay. Although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover,” wrote Taylor. “I am speaking out to answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing,” he added. Musicians who also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering include Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Pink and Marianne Faithful.

Many of the artistes including Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, country star Joe Diffie, jazz legends Alan Merrill , New Wave artist Cristina, jazz musicians Ellis Marsalis Jr and Wallace Roney have died of complications due to coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases. In curr...

Rugby-Fiji Rugby endorses cost-cutting in response to coronavirus

Fiji Rugby has endorsed the implementation of cost-cutting measures amid significant financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive John OConnor said on Monday. All rugby competitions in Fiji have been shut dow...

Veteran music composer MK Arjunan passes away

Veteran music composer MK Arjunan, popularly known as Arjunan Master, passed away on Monday at his home in Palluruthy, Kochi. He was 84. With more than 700 songs under his belt, he was a much-celebrated composer in the Malayalam music indus...

Spit, sweat and shaking on it: Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus

As the coronavirus brings the international sports calendar to a grinding halt, AFP Sport looks at three long-standing habits which could change forever once competition resumes. Saliva to take shine off swing bowling -- Its been a tried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020