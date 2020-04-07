Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Evans's mom convinced him to play Captain America

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:08 IST
Chris Evans's mom convinced him to play Captain America
Chris Evans (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr/ by gdcgraphics

Fans should thank Hollywood star Chris Evans's mom Lisa Evans for pushing him to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America, as the actor was initially unwilling to take up the superhero part. In an interview with Esquire, Lisa revealed that her superstar son was skeptical to take up the role because he was scared of becoming too famous. "His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.' "I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You'll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, 'It's not going to affect my life negatively it will enable it'," Lisa said. Chris made his debut as the Marvel superhero with "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) and went on to reprise his role in films "The Avengers", "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame". In the final moments of last year's "Endgame" it was revealed that Steve travels back to the 1940's to live out his dream life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and returns to the present as an old man to pass his shield on to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson aka Falcon

Lisa said seeing Chris as an old man in the film was an emotional moment for her as he "resembled his late granddad exactly." After completing his decade long journey in Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor's last release was Rian Johnsons' "Knives Out".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'hidden' home garment workers feared losing out on coronavirus aid

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M illions of hidden home-based garment workers in India who help prop up the global fashion industry risk missing out on aid during the coronavirus pandemic, labour ri...

Real Kashmir signs Kashif Siddiqui, announces official partnership with Oxford United

I-League team Real Kashmir FC has officially signed former Arsenal youth and Northampton Town player Kashif Siddiqi on loan from Oxford United. With this loan signing, the clubs also announced their official partnership with Oxford United F...

Book looks at murky world of black-market art

Artefacts have been smuggled out of India since colonial times and author Shobha Nihalani addresses the issue of illegal art trade and ways to preserve heritage in her new book. Set in Southeast Asia and India, The Blue Jade took shape slow...

Coronavirus, low oil prices to hit Azeri economy

Azerbaijans economy will take a serious hit from decline in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, but economists and officials say reforms undertaken since a financial crisis in 2014 will help to mitigate the impact.Worldwide dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020