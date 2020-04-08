Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

When is Peaky Blinders Season 6 going to be released? This is a million-dollar questions. But let us remind you one quote of director Anthony Byrne. He said, "I have no idea when it would be out, maybe early 2021, something like that."

The release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 has not been confirmed and BBC One is yet to take the initiative. But Anthony Byrne's comment must have some weight which was given earlier before the spread of coronavirus pandemic across the world. In our previous article on Peaky Blinders Season 6, we notified you about the message on Twitter that claimed the postponement of Season 6's production due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's a good news for you. Netflix is all set to start streaming Peaky Blinders Season 5 from April 21, 2020. Season 5 has already been aired in the United Kingdom on BBC One. Now it's time for Netflix viewers to fill their heart with amusement.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will undeniably see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. He is expected to be joined by Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively. Natasha O'Keeffe is highly expected as her character Lizzie Stark's relationship with Tommy is likely to be focused in Season 6. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is not officially renewed but there are all positive signs in favor of its returning. During the premiere of Season 5, the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons, according to Deadline. In other words, Peaky Blinders Season 7 is also virtually confirmed.

"I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War. Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars. That will involve season 6 and season 7. I'm pretty close to completing season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that, and then I will embark on season 7. And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," Knight said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

