PM Modi, S Korean president discuss ways to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ways to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology. “Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology,” the prime minister tweeted. Modi expressed appreciation to the Republic of Korea government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment being sourced by Indian companies, an official statement said

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the technology-based response deployed by the Republic of Korea for managing the crisis. President Moon Jae-in appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast Indian population for fighting the pandemic with unity of purpose, the statement said. The two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences, as they research solutions for COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his visit to the Republic of Korea last year, and expressed satisfaction at the increasingly close ties between both countries. The Korean president thanked the prime minister for the support being provided by Indian authorities to Korean citizens in India. Modi conveyed his best wishes to President Moon for the forthcoming National Assembly Elections in the Republic of Korea. PTI NAB ANBANB

