Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Misbehaviour with doctors, nurses won't be tolerated, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people who misbehave with doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients will strictly be punished.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:01 IST
Combating COVID-19: Misbehaviour with doctors, nurses won't be tolerated, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at daily media briefing on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people who misbehave with doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients will strictly be punished. "It needs to be understood that doctors and nurses are saving our lives. They are treating COVID-19 patients despite being at risk to be affected by the coronavirus. Instead of appreciating them, we are misbehaving with them. I would like to warn the people that any misbehaviour with them will not be tolerated. Strictest punishment will be given to such people," Chief Minister Kejriwal said at a daily media briefing.

"In today's meeting with L-G and Delhi Police officials, we have decided that such incidents will not be tolerated. I am happy the people who assaulted the doctors in Gautam Nagar are in police custody," he added. Two woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours, who accused them of 'spreading coronavirus' in Gautam Nagar area here late on Wednesday night.

Earlier today, Kejriwal held a meeting with Medical Directors, Superintendents of Delhi's government and private hospitals, via video-conferencing, to formulate a strategy for early identification of COVID-19 patients in the national capital. At present, there are 669 cases of coronavirus in the national capital including 426 from the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.Among the total cases include 5,218 active cases, 478 cured, discharged, and migrated cases and 169 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Russia ships first wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia after export door opens

A symbolic 60,000 tonne cargo of Russian wheat has set sail for Saudi Arabia from a Black Sea port seven months after conditions were set to allow the trade, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Russias agriculture safety watchdog, Rosse...

Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Spains prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed from one of the worlds most devastating outbreaks of the coronaviru...

A funeral director fights for New York's coronavirus dead

Jesus Pujols has fetched the deceased from emergency rooms. He has stepped over bodies in refrigerated trailers. The funeral homes he serves are storing remains by the dozen, often in chapels chilled by cranked-up air conditioners. The 23...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop rail, air services till then

The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeonin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020