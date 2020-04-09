COVID-19: Indore death toll rises to 23

A 44-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life in Indore today, taking the total of coronavirus related deaths in the city to 23, MGM Medical College Indore informed. The number of COVID-19 cases reached 397 including 24 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, with a maximum of 221 cases being reported in Indore, followed by Bhopal at 98, State Principal Health Secretary said.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.