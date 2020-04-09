Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCD ministry staff contribute over Rs 1.60 crore to PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:32 IST
WCD ministry staff contribute over Rs 1.60 crore to PM CARES Fund

Officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry and statutory bodies under it have donated over Rs 1.60 crore to the PM CARES Fund, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country

Making the announcement, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the collective resolve of every Indian to fight COVID-19 will ensure victory in this battle. "I also thank officials of @MinistryWCD & the statutory bodies under the Ministry for donating more than Rs 1.60 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Collective resolve of every Indian to fight COVID-19 will ensure our victory in this battle," Irani said in a tweet . The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name ''PM CARES Fund'' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi is the chairman of the trust while the defence minister, home minister and finance minister are its members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. jobless claims exceed 6 mln for second week in a row

A staggering 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, with weekly new claims topping 6 million for the second straight time last week as the novel coronavirus outbreak relentlessly savages the eco...

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020