As many as 471 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana so far.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:07 IST
Telangana's positive COVID-19 count at 471
Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra speaking to reporters on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 471 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana so far. And out of these positive cases, 388 cases are related to the Markaz event in Delhi, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra on Thursday.

As many as 665 samples were tested on Thursday and only 18 samples were found to be positive, which indicates a decrease in cases. People related to the Markaz event who returned between March 25 and 27 are also being tested today, the minister added.

"I think 68 people including Markaz returnees will be discharged after a final test if they test negative tomorrow," he said. The state has reported 12 COVID-19 deaths so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

