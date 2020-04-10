Left Menu
Case against Wadhawans, others for violating lockdown norms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:11 IST
An offence has been registered against DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others, including their family members, for travelling to a hill station in violation of prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, official said on Friday. The offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, one of them related to disobedience of lawful order, was filed at the Mahabaleshwar Police Station in Satara district of Maharashtra, they said.

Wadhawan family members along with others were detained by civic officials on Thursday from their Diwan Villa farm house in Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300km from Mumbai, an official said. Though lockdown is in force, all the 23 persons had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars despite Pune and Satara districts being sealed to contain the viral infection, he said.

As the Satara district collectors prohibitory orders restricted anyone from visiting the hill station, the Prant officer of Wai lodged a complaint against them at the Mahabaleshwar Police Station on Thursday, he said. According to the complaint, the Wadhawan family had no medical or family emergency to visit the place and they had not obtained any permission in this regard.

Based on the complaint, an offence was registered against all the 23 persons under IPC section 188 (disobedience of lawful order of public servant), other relevant sections and also provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, which has been invoked to deal with the coronavirus crisis, he said. All of them have been sent for institutional quarantine, he said, adding a probe was on.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases. They were spotted at their farmhouse by civic authorities, officials had said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently issued summons to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank case and asked them to appear on March 17. The duo reportedly cited the pandemic and skipped the appearance, they had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

