155 cases registered, over 3,500 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:36 IST
Over 150 cases were registered and 3,545 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 155 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Friday.

A total of 3,545 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 381 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 595 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 70,421 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

