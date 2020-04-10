Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on civilians by militants shameful act: J-K DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:51 IST
Attack on civilians by militants shameful act: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh Friday termed attacks by terrorists on civilians a "shameful act" and said security forces are taking enough measures to counter the "evil designs of Pakistan and terrorism sponsored by it". During a visit to Jammu city to review coronavirus lockdown arrangements, he referred to ceasefire violations by Pakistan saying it is extremely shameful and condemnable that when the entire world is coming together to fight the pandemic, Islamabad and its "sponsored terrorists" are making attempts to infiltrate and disrupt peace.

"The recent civilian killings exposed the inhumane and senseless conduct of the terrorists," the DGP said. "A group of terrorists has been gunned down in Keran sector. Our forces are taking enough measures to counter evil designs of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorism," the DGP said.

During the visit, Singh took stock of preventive measures being taken for the police personnel deployed at sensitive places..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits the streets in latest social distancing snub

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bolsonaro, 65, a far-right forme...

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020