Welfare of Indian diaspora focus of PM Modi's Gulf outreach amid COVID-19: Officials

Welfare of Indians in the Gulf was the major focus area in the discussions Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with leaders of countries in the region over the last few weeks, officials said. Over the last few weeks, Modi has been holding consultations with leaders of several Gulf nations, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with whom he spoke on March 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Modi has also spoken to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. During these discussions, one of the primary issues raised by Prime Minister Modi was the wellbeing of the Indian diaspora in these nations, officials said.

The prime minister personally requested world leaders to ensure wellbeing of the Indian community there, and each of these leaders gave strong assurances that the Indian diaspora will be taken care of in these tough times, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.