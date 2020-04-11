Stranded migrants perform yoga at shelter home in UP's Moradabad

In a bid to keep stranded migrant workers stress-free and emotionally stable during the 21-day lockdown, Moradabad authorities on Saturday organised a yoga session for them at a shelter home here. The workers, who have been provided accommodation at a temporary shelter home set up in Gandhi Nagar Public School by the Uttar Pradesh government, were seen performing 'asanas'.

The state administration is providing all the basic amenities to the migrants so that they do not take to the roads during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Also, the stranded workers were made aware about the importance of social distancing and hygiene amid the spread of coronavirus.

"I was going back home but was stopped by government. We learned the importance of social distancing and hygiene here," Roshan Kumar, a migrant from Bihar, told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to do yoga during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He had also shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit. (ANI)

