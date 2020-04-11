Left Menu
Coronavirus: UP Forest dept plans isolation enclosures at tiger sanctuaries after Bronx Zoo scare

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:58 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Forest department has identified isolation enclosures and quarantine areas for wild cats in the two zoos, tiger reserves and sanctuaries in the state after reports of a tiger testing positive for coronavirus in New York's Bronx zoo. Besides this, places have also been identified to set up quarantine facilities for the Forest department staff attending to the wildlife, in case of any requirement or emergency, Chief Conservator of Forests and Zoo Authority in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Dr Ramesh Pandey said.

Following directives to maintain a state of highest alert and monitor wild cats and animals round the clock, almost half of the staff of the two zoos in Lucknow and Kanpur have been sent on leave to maintain social distancing and those attending to the animals asked to take all necessary precautions like using gloves, face masks and sanitisation before entering the cages, he said. "Soon after getting the news of a tiger in Bronx zoo in New York testing positive for the COVID-19, clear directives have been issued to the two zoos, tiger reserves and sanctuaries of the state, as per the guidelines of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly, to maintain highest alert for safeguarding the wildlife," Pandey said.

Special care has been taken to conduct regular health checks of the staff attending to the wild animals in the zoological gardens and those deployed in the areas falling along the path of movement of tigers, leopards or other endangered species in the forests, he added. Instructions are clear that staff complaining of normal cold, cough or fever are to be promptly removed as well. In the Katarniyaghat sanctuary, a place has already been earmarked to quarantine the departmental staff, Pandey said.

Though animals have far better immunity than humans and there are far lesser chances of the spread of the virus among them, the state Forest Department is taking no chances after the New York incident and has initiated all steps necessary to ward off any problem, he said. Directives have been issued to take extra care in all the zoological gardens of the state, Pandey said, adding that roads, boards and railings were being sanitised regularly.

Regular spraying of sodium hypochlorite as well as sprinkling of limestone powder and Vircon S is underway, he added. In the tiger reserves and sanctuaries, all security norms are being followed for sanitisation and detailed monitoring of the wildlife, Pandey said.

Entry to all zoos, tiger reserves and sanctuaries are currently restricted. The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district and the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur district had been closed for tourists even before the lockdown was imposed.

Arrangements have been made for round-the-clock monitoring of the areas with the help of CCTV cameras and staff, Pandey said. Thermal cameras installed in the tiger reserves and sanctuaries have been checked and activated. Instructions have been issued to install CCTV cameras in the cages and enclosures of the zoos and check those already in place, he said.

The Central Zoo Authority of India and the National Tiger Conservation Authority have also issued instructions for the same, Pandey added. According to reports, a four-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The female tiger, named Nadia, is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with COVID-19 in the US. It is suspected that she contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at that time. Besides two zoos, Uttar Pradesh has a lion safari and a national park, three tiger reserves and 14 wildlife sanctuaries.

