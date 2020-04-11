OFB comes up with 2-bed tents for screening, quarantine

Left Menu
As the nation is battling against COVID-19, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has found a cost effective solution for isolation wards with the manufacture of two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the nation is battling against COVID-19, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has found a cost effective solution for isolation wards with the manufacture of two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. These special tents can be used for medical emergency, medical screening, hospital triage and quarantine purposes. With floor area of 9.55 square metres, these tents are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy.

These tents, which are manufactured by the Ordnance Equipment Factory in Kanpur, can be set up in any place and terrain and help in creating additional facilities other than those in conventional hospitals within a short period of time. Fifty such tents have been sent to Arunachal Pradesh, said the ministry. Meanwhile, Opto Electronics Factory Dehradun, a unit of OFB, has donated 2,500 bottles (100 ml each) of hand sanitisers and 1,000 face masks to the Uttarakhand Governor on April 6.

While Cordite Factory Aruvankadu has handed over 100 litres of sanitisers to the Nilgiris District Police authorities in Tamil Nadu, the High Explosives Factory (HEF) in Pune despatched the first batch of 2,500 litres of sanitisers to HLL, Belgavi in Karnataka, the ministry said. The Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ) Nagpur has developed fumigation chamber for the purpose of sanitisation. Installed at the main entrance of OFAJ Hospital, the chamber is fully portable and can be shifted with ease.

The Ordnance Factory Dehradun gave an indigenously made pedal-operated handwashing system fitted with soap dispenser to the police authorities and another Ordnance Factory on Dehu Road, Pune distributed food kits amongst labourers at Dehugaon village. (ANI)

