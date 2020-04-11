Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:13 IST
Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS7 PD-VIRUS-LD DEATH(CORR SLUG) Puducherry reports its first COVID-19 death as 71-year old man dies in Kannur (Eds: Adds details) Kannur/Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry reported its first COVID-19 death with a 71-year old man, hailing from Mahe, succumbing to the infection at a hospital in Kannur on Saturday. .

MDS4 AP-SEC Justice Kanagaraj appointed new State Election Commissioner of AP Amaravati: Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, on Saturday assumed charge as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. . MDS6 AP-VIRUS-CASES Five new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 386 Amaravati: Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, taking the overall tally in the state to 386. .

MDS16 LOCKDOWN-PM-KA LD CM Lockdown to be extended for 2 weeks, Centre to issue guidelines: K'taka CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the lockdown in place to control the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for two more weeks and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding its implementation in a couple of days. . MES1 KL-LOCKDOWN-KASARAGOD COVID-19: Micro-level monitoring at few places in Kasaragod Kasarsgod: The northern-most Kasaragod district, which has accounted for 130 COVID-19 cases, imposed further rigorous micro-level monitoring in four areas from Saturday to ensure there was no community spread.PTI SS PTI PTI.

