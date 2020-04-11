Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala farmers face issues in selling cucumbers, watermelons amid lockdown

Farmers in Malappuram district are facing problems in selling cucumbers and watermelons due to the drop in demand and prices in the market amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:10 IST
Kerala farmers face issues in selling cucumbers, watermelons amid lockdown
Kerala Farmers face issues in selling cucumbers and watermelons amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Malappuram district are facing problems in selling cucumbers and watermelons due to the drop in demand and prices in the market amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "We have cultivated cucumbers for our Vishu festival in Kerala. In recent conditions, we are facing issues in selling our crops. In comparison to the previous years, we have a huge production this time," said Saifu, a farmer in the Malappuram district.

"We have also cultivated different kinds of watermelons here. The major issues that we are facing are the low prices and the lockdown," he added. The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi form March 25 for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kerala is 364. Till now, 123 people have either been cured or discharged, while two deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...

New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year - mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the...

Dubrovnik residents look to the past to understand coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Dubrovnik, known as a location for the Game of Thrones series and host to 1 million tourists last year alone, have remained empty since early March when Croatia closed its borders to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Ni...

Shipment of hydroxychloroquine to US likely to start next week: IPA

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said. Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against COVID-19 pandemic The shipments of hydro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020