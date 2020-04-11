Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh reports 2 new coronavirus cases, total 32

Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 32 in the State, said RD Dhiman Additional chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 32 in the State, said RD Dhiman Additional chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Health and Family Welfare. "954 samples have been tested so far and 2969 people have completed 28 days of quarantine," said Dhiman in a statement.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

