Lockdown: Number plate recognition tool nabs 21-time violator

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST
A man was arrested in Rajkot using the CCTV-powered Automated Number Plate Recognition System (ANRS) which showed that he had ventured out 21 times in three days during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on Saturday. He said 3,967 cases have been lodged so far using drone footage, including 487 on Friday alone, and 618 cases with the help of CCTV cameras.

CCTV footage helped police register 84 cases and arrest 131 persons on Friday, the DGP informed. "A man was arrested in Rajkot using CCTV ANRS which revealed that he had gone out 21 times in three days. And every time he was stopped, he used to say he was going to buy medicines," Jha told reporters.

He said the Gujarat Prevention of Anti Social Act will be invoked against those who attack police personnel and medical staff on COVID-19 duty. More CCTV cameras have been installed in buffer zones of areas under cluster quarantine, he informed.

"We have lodged 194 FIRs and held 368 persons so far for spreading rumours, fake news and hate messages on social media. On Friday, 3,059 cases were filed for lockdown violations, and 829 for flouting quarantine rules. A total of 4,280 FIRs were lodged and 6,392 persons held in one day on Friday," Jha said..

